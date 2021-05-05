Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chief Executive To Leave Council

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs will leave the organisation when his contract expires in mid-October.

Briggs confirmed today he will not reapply for his job and instead will leave the local government sector completely. His decision will bring his nine-year association with Hamilton City Council to an end.

Briggs joined the organisation from Fonterra in 2012 as Chief Financial Officer under former Chief Executive Barry Harris. He was appointed Chief Executive in 2014 during Julie Hardaker’s mayoralty and has been in the top job ever since.

Briggs said today he intends staying in Hamilton close to family and friends but has no plans to remain in the local government sector. He is looking at “two or three” commercial opportunities but had not yet made a decision on future plans.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in local government, partly because I came into it with a very commercial, get-things-done approach. But I’m looking forward to pursuing things I’m passionate about and returning to a more commercial environment.”

He had been mulling over his future plans since Christmas and had landed in the right place, he said.

“Deciding not to reapply for what I still consider one of the biggest and best jobs in Hamilton has not been easy. But I’m comfortable with my decision not to put myself up for the role again. I know my team has achieved a lot but it’s time for someone else to take the lead,” he said.

“Hamilton City Council is in a very good place and widely considered one of the most influential and effective councils in the country. I’m really proud of that. Whoever takes up the job will have an outstanding organisation behind them and a city with massive potential to help shape and grow. It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone and I wish them the very best.”

Mayor Paula Southgate said she and other Councillors appreciated Briggs advising them of his intentions early, at the beginning of the recruitment process for a Chief Executive. Council chief executives are generally employed on a five-year basis with a possible two-year extension. After that time, councils must legally readvertise the roles.

“Elected Members will be very sorry to see Richard move on but we understand his desire to seek new opportunities. Richard has been there during some very challenging times for local government and we have valued his strategic approach,” Southgate said.

“His departure will be a loss to the sector and he will be missed by staff and Councillors alike. But I appreciate the fact that Richard has, as always, been very professional and very upfront. Over the next six months, his focus will be on leaving the organisation in the best possible shape for his successor and I know he will do that.”

Southgate confirmed Council has already engaged a recruitment agency, Kerridge, to help identify potential candidates for the Chief Executive role.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 