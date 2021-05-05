Police Attending Workplace Accident - Wiri
Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a workplace accident in Wiri,
Auckland.
The incident was reported to Police shortly
after 2pm at a premise on Ash Road.
One person has
died at the scene.
Worksafe NZ have been
notified.
There is no further information available at
this
time.
