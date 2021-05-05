Update: Recovery Operation Underway On Taranaki Maunga

Due to the conditions encountered today on Taranaki Maunga, the teams deployed to recover the bodies of two climbers have not been successful.

All Police and Alpine Cliff Rescue personnel have now left the mountain for the night.

It is expected the operation will recommence tomorrow morning.

Police will not be releasing the names of the two climbers at this time.

