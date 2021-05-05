Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Speak Now Before You Get A Shock If Auckland Transport Plans Implemented

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

Aucklanders have only two days to give feedback to Auckland Transport’s proposal for Queen Street, and Heart of the City is urging Aucklanders to tell Auckland Transport what they think.

“We’ve heard from a wide range of Aucklanders with different needs who would be deeply impacted if these plans see the light of day. These people go to the theatre, go to appointments, dine out, go shopping and make deliveries and these plans would simply mean that for many, they simply will no longer be able to get here,” says Chief Executive Viv Beck.

One of the people that Heart of the City has heard from is Dr Le Grice, CNZM, OBE, FRSC, who cites the “outrageous and totally unacceptable” plan (to close Queen Street, between Mayoral Drive and Wellesley Street, to all cars and other vehicles, except for buses, travelling north) that blatantly disregards the human rights of people with mobility disability needs. Facing serious mobility issues himself, Dr Le Grice has worked long and hard to ensure better consideration for people with mobility disabilities, and he is fully aware of their legal rights.

Heart of the City supports an aspiration for the Queen Street/Waihorotiu Valley to be a great place for people, inclusive and with an organised way of supporting activity like deliveries and access for people with mobility needs. But the plan currently out for consultation, until this Friday 7 May, fails at many levels as we continue to hear from many Aucklanders.

Heart of the City wants to see a beautiful and well-functioning Queen Street but the Auckland Transport plans lack understanding of needs and empathy for our many city centre users.

Viv Beck says “Our city centre must provide effective access for people. Any change to essential functions must be made with pragmatism and common sense, in view at all times. Auckland Transport needs to know that their plans will seriously impact many users who need to come to Queen Street, and that’s just not good enough”.

“We never expected that the Access for Everyone concept, would ignore key users and we expected careful consideration for how scarce kerbside space would be used, including how and when deliveries are made and access by taxis and rideshare.”

“We are also extremely concerned about the impact that these proposals will have on getting goods and services to this area. These are echoed by the National Road Carriers Association, who say the plans will “significantly reduce access for freight”, and add “time, expense and risk for delivery drivers”, with possible implications of stopping servicing businesses. This is truly unacceptable and we urge Aucklanders to get their feedback to Auckland Transport by Friday.”

“Now is the time to drive positive change in the city centre and we’d like to see a significant rethink by Auckland Transport.” Says Beck.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 