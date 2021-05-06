Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brutal Jumps Racing Video Released On The Eve Of New Zealand's 2021 Jumps Racing Season

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 5:05 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

On the eve of New Zealand's 2021 jumps racing season, a shocking compilation video exposing the brutal reality of jumps racing in NZ has just been published by the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) - available here.

"Many New Zealanders are completely unaware that cruel jumps racing persists in this country" said a spokesperson for CPR NZ, Frances Baker.

"From May to August 2021, 23 cruel jumps events will be held across New Zealand racetracks, forcing 500kg horses to jump hurdles whilst travelling at high speeds and being flogged by the jockey on their back" she said. "Many in the racing industry are even against this barbaric practice".

"Four horses were reported to have been killed in the 2020 NZ jumps racing season. Many more suffered painful injuries and have not been seen on the racetrack since – their status unknown" she said.

The group is calling on New Zealanders to join them in their protests outside racetracks throughout the jumps racing season - initial list with more to come here.

"We need people to join us in calling out this brutal animal abuse in the name of gambling profits and entertainment" she said. "It is completely unacceptable that this poor excuse for a sport continues."

2021 Ban Jumps Racing Demonstration dates…
Whanganui Racecourse, Whanganui – May 13
Trentham Racecourse, Wellington – June 12
Awapuni Racecourse, Palmerston North – June 19
Waverley Racecourse, Waverley – July 9
More dates and full details coming soon!

Supporters can also plan their own protests at their local tracks. CPR will provide support.

Also on the eve of New Zealand's jumps season, a horse was killed in jumps races in Warrnambool Australia. Media release including video footage available here.

"Jumps racing is 21st century legalised animal abuse that MUST come to an end!" Ms Baker said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 