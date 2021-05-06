Update: Bodies Recovered From Taranaki Maunga

Police can confirm the bodies of the two climbers on Taranaki Maunga have been recovered.

The men's bodies were recovered shortly after 8am this morning with the assistance of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and Police Search and Rescue and Alpine Cliff Rescue personnel.

A formal identification process will now be undertaken to identify the men.

As such we are not in a position to release their names.

We'd like to thank all our staff and volunteers involved in the safe recovery of the men.

Our thoughts remain with their families at this time.

