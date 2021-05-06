Days Bay Wharf Is Back And Better Than Ever

A two-year refurbishment of Days Bay Wharf that will extend its life for at least another 50 years is now complete.

A celebration to mark the completion of the work will be held at the wharf this Friday 7 May from 11am.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the wharf has been a feature of Days Bay life for generations and he’s pleased to see it back in the community’s hands.

"The Days Bay Wharf is an important piece of community infrastructure. It has been a daily part of local people’s lives and a focal point for the wider city for 125 years, so it’s fitting to celebrate this occasion alongside the community," he says.

"Although Council funded and led the refurbishment, I see this first and foremost as the community’s project and the community’s asset. I’m absolutely stoked they are able to enjoy it again - better than ever," Campbell Barry says.

The 126-year-old wharf had 164 cubic metres of its concrete decking removed and replaced with a lightweight and more resilient fibreglass composite covering. A large proportion of the wharf’s timber piles, bracing and beams have been replaced.

The $4.6 million project was able to be completed without significant disruption to the ferry service to Wellington, but was delayed due to Covid-19.

Council Strategic Advisor Bruce Hodgins says it was crucial the wharf remained open during the refurbishment.

"The wharf brings our region together by allowing people to ferry over to explore the Hutt, so it was important we did this work so people could continue to do this without disruption, and ensure we continued to have a marine gateway to our city."

Mr Hodgins also said it’s great to have the wharf back to a safe standard, especially with a new surface which means it will be easier to remove for maintenance and its flexibility makes it more resilient in an earthquake.

The Days Bay Wharf project is part of a broader strategy for the city’s four wharves. Refurbishment of Rona Bay Wharf was completed in 2018. Council will consider the Petone Wharf refurbishment as part of the Long Term Plan.

