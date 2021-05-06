Murals To Tell Porirua’s Stories

Porirua City Council has secured funding for a major public mural project in Porirua’s CBD.

Artists Miriama Grace Smith, Xoe Hall and Gina Kiel are using their acclaimed street art skills and their own rich Māori heritage to bring a vibrant female energy into the space. All three artists have distinct and colourful styles and unique points of view which promises to bring a fresh new energy to Ferry Place.

"The Ferry Place Murals project will be Porirua City’s first public art park and we are delighted that three well-known wāhine street artists will be transforming seven walls there," says Robyn Steel, Manager Strategic Partnerships.

"The murals are underway and will take about four weeks to transform this industrial-looking car park and service area to a 360-degree immersive art experience for all who enter it."

Steel says that the Council collaborated with community groups and the artists to land on designs that will create a space that is inclusive, inspirational and will tell the stories of Porirua, especially the stories of wāhine in the city.

"We have all felt the impact of Covid-19 on our lives, but statistics show us that this group that has been the most impacted in New Zealand is Māori women. This is something we kept in mind with the design brief - we wanted to do something that will inspire and honour wāhine in our community.

"Women are symbols for new life and growth, and this project was a perfect fit with Council’s inner-city revitalisation vision for Porirua. We want to attract more foot-traffic to our CBD and make it a destination for day-trippers to our region, which will also benefit our local businesses and economy."

There will be opportunity to come and celebrate the completion of the murals. In the meantime, when you are walking through and see the artists painting away, give them a friendly smile and say hello, or follow them on Instagram: @dreamgirlsartcollective.

© Scoop Media

