Incident - Auckland City
Thursday, 6 May 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to an
incident where a person has fallen from the Grafton Bridge
onto the North Western motorway.
The person has
serious injuries and will be transported to
hospital.
One lane is currently blocked on the North
Western motorway below the Grafton Bridge.
There is
heavy congestion as a result and motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
