Serious Crash - Waikato - Waikato
Thursday, 6 May 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a car and a truck on River Road, near
Ngāruawāhia.
One person is reported to be seriously
injured.
The road is closed while emergency services
are at the scene.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays and avoid the area if
possible.
