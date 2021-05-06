Palmerston North City Council Awards Prizes To Five Massey University Students

L-R: Ross Bidlake, Lucy Knowles, Sarah-Jane Hutchinson, Mayor Grant Smith, Tara Lennard and Josie Knight-Maclean.

The 2020 Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning prizegiving was held last night with awards given to the top student in each year of the Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning Degree.

Josie Knight-MacLean, Sarah-Jane Hutchinson, Lucy Knowles and joint fourth-year winners Tara Lennard and Ross Bidlake were recipients of the prizes. A prize is given to the top student in each year of study.

Mayor Grant Smith acknowledged the endeavours of the students who have, or who will soon enter the workforce in their chosen area. “Planning is a key area of local government and while the recipients may not all choose to work for Councils, they will no doubt make positive contributions to the industry and the cities they will be working in. They are all passionate about the discipline of Planning and the future opportunities ahead of them. This is a credit to the programme Massey provides.”

The awards have been held for the last 32 years following a suggestion of prizes to the then City Planning and Community Development Committee.

Each of the four awards is named after city planning stalwarts – David Spring, Ken Nairn, JT Stewart and Bernard J Forde and reflect the value the Council places on its special relationship with Massey University and in particular the Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning Programme.

© Scoop Media

