Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Long Term Plan 2021/31 Consultation Document Adopted By Council

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

LTP adoption photo in chambers.

The Hurunui District Council Long Term Plan Consultation Document ‘Finding the Fair Way’ was adopted by Council on Thursday afternoon May 6, 2021 and will be circulated to the community on Friday June 7, 2021.

The Consultation Document outlines what services Hurunui District Council (HDC) will provide for the next ten years, (the Long Term Plan - LTP) including what these services will cost, and at what levels rates will be set.

Mayor Marie Black said it is through community feedback that Councillors can find out what is important to its people, thus creating a robust plan that meets the wishes of all.

“We aim to provide a desirable place to live, treasure traditional rural values and heritage, create a thriving local economy, deliver essential infrastructure, and create a community that demonstrates environmental responsibility. All these aspects need community input and feedback so we can plan accordingly.

Mayor Black emphasised that several factors need to be dealt with as the community moves into the next ten years, including Water (compliance with drinking water standards, water pipe renewals), Roading (roading debt and increased costs, funding footpath renewal), and Public Service Capital Works (Transfer Stations, social housing).

As well as these key areas, three external factors must also be taken into consideration – COVID-19, Three Waters Reform, and Responding to Climate Change.

“By and large, our district survived COVID-19 with few significant impacts, because unlike other districts we were less dependent on tourism and more focused on primary production. But we can’t escape the fact that Three Waters Reform and Climate Change are two big areas that must be dealt with, channeled down from Central Government.”

Rates levels for the next 10 years make up part of the LTP, and will be at the forefront of everyone’s minds. As part of its financial strategy, the Council has set its rate increase limits large for 2021-22 (Year1) at 8.49%, and 5% for both Years 2 and 3, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“The proposed rates increase for Year 1 of the LTP is due to a combination of actions the Council took to reduce rates in 2020-21 during COVID-19, but we must now ensure we maintain levels of service and meet standards for three waters and roading.”

For the remainder of the LTP after Year 3, the limits have been set at a 4% increase.

There will be a series of public meetings and drop-in sessions dotted throughout the district during the next month, with submissions for feedback closing on Monday June 7, 2021.

The LTP approach will be agreed on June 20, 2021 and subsequently coming into effect on that day too.

“I strongly encourage each and every one of you in our district to engage in this engagement process, because all feedback is important to us.”

Submissions can be logged online, at public meetings and drop-in sessions, emailed to submissions@hurunui.govt.nz, or sent on paper to LTP Submissions, Hurunui District Council, PO Box 13, Amberley 7441 – remember to include your contact details and tell us whether you would like to speak to Council.

More detailed information about the Long Term Plan can be found on the Council’s consultation page: https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/LTP, and questions at the drop-in sessions and community meetings are most welcome.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Yesterday’s Big Parliamentary Air Kiss To China

In order to obtain support from the two major parties, Act Party deputy leader Brooke Van Velden twice had to soften the language of her parliamentary motion yesterday condemning China’s persecution of the Uighurs. The key word “genocide” was deleted. Evidently, the kind of resolution passed by a conservative government in the UK proved to be far too tough for a centre-left Labour government and a centre-right National opposition to countenance. Yesterday, the two major parties were united in their fear of retribution from China... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 