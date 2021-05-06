Wellington Motorway - Wellington
Thursday, 6 May 2021, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services in Wellington are attending a
multi-car crash that has brought the motorway down to one
lane.
It happened around 5:15pm about 500m north of
the Aotea Quay off-ramp, southbound.
Injury status of
those involved is unclear at this stage.
Motorists are
asked to drive with care and expect potential
delays.
