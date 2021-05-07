Serious Crash - River Road, Ngāruawāhia - Waikato

May 6, 2021

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a crash between a car and a truck on River Road, near Ngāruawāhia this afternoon.

Emergency services were advised of the crash just after 3pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended however the road has now re-opened.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

