Serious Crash - River Road, Ngāruawāhia - Waikato
Friday, 7 May 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
May 6, 2021
Police can now confirm that one person
has died following a crash between a car and a truck on
River Road, near Ngāruawāhia this
afternoon.
Emergency services were advised of the
crash just after 3pm.
The Serious Crash Unit attended
however the road has now re-opened.
An investigation
into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more