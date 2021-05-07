Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Gather To Discuss Collective Approach To Māori Health Authority

Friday, 7 May 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora

Whānau Ora partners from Tamaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau will come together today with Northland Iwi to work out a collective approach to the government’s proposed Māori Health Authority.

In the first of 3 planned Hui, representatives from Northland Iwi, along with Whānau Ora partners from Tamaki Makaurau will gather at Otiria Marae, Moerewa at 8.30am to discuss how best Māori could establish, support and manage the Māori Health Authority.

Whānau Ora partners – the Te Pae Heranga collective - from Tamaki Makaurau left in a hikoi north yesterday afternoon.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency CEO John Tamihere said these hui were a once in a generation opportunity for Māori to determin “our own destinty” in the health area.

“We must work collectively and collabaratively if we are to achieve a fair and equitable New Zealand for Māori,” Tamihere said.

“The tono laid down by Health Minister Andrew Little is a challenge for Māori, whether you are urban or Iwi, to work as one to design and deliver a by Māori, for Māori to Māori system.”

Agenda topics to be discussed include the health reforms, shaping the landscape for Māori and the way forward for Māori.

Two more hui are planned for Wellington at Pipitea Marae on 14 May 2021 and Rotorua at Te Puia on 28 May.

