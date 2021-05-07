Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dozens Of Bridge Approaches Being Repaired In Northland & North-west Auckland

Friday, 7 May 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Maintenance crews have started works on SH14 and will be covering locations in Northland and north-west Auckland as they carry out work to improve the approach onto 32 bridges in the region, to create a smoother and safer journey for all road users.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency says $1.4m in extra maintenance funding has been set aside to make the repairs which will be undertaken by our maintenance contractor.

This work will address unevenness of the road surface over time, where it meets the concrete bridge.

Northland roads are particularly susceptible to geological challenges, and recent extreme weather events have contributed to the issue,” says Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“Our team are focused on ensuring we spend our money at the right time, in the right place to continue providing safe customer journeys across the region.”

In addition to the bridge approaches, funding has also been allocated to address subsidence issues at sites on SH1 south of Wellsford and south of Warkworth.

The bridge approach repairs will be made at locations on every state highway between SH16 at Kumeu and SH1 at Houhora in the far North. The specific bridges can be seen on the attached map.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place while the work is undertaken, however some narrower bridges may at times require stop/stop controls. A temporary speed limit will apply within these work areas.

Waka Kotahi advises road users to take extra care, follow all signs, and expect some significant delays where works are taking place.

Bridge repairs on SH16 and on SH1 south of Kawakawa will take place at night in order to minimise disruption in areas where traffic is heavier.

“Smoothing out the road on the approach to these bridges will mean a more seamless journey for all road users ,” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

To maximise efficiency while traffic management is in place, crews will also be undertaking some general maintenance.

The repairs will be carried out throughout May but are weather dependent and may be postponed or cancelled at short notice.

Visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before heading out for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

If you have particular concerns or if you need more information regarding any postponement, please contact Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on 0800 44 44 49. Please do not approach our crews onsite.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

