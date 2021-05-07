Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To Operation Lion

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties Manukau Police:

Police acknowledge the sentencing today for the two men responsible for the murder of Chris Bush and aggravated robbery at the Red Fox Tavern during Labour weekend, 1987.

This concludes a 34-year-old case which was never far from the mind of the Bush family or Police investigators.

Counties Manukau CIB staff, led by recently deceased Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum, set about reviewing the investigation in 2016 following new information coming to Police’s attention.

The investigators worked tirelessly on this historical case, ultimately leading to the arrest and charging of two individuals in 2017.

I would also like to acknowledge the sound and solid foundations set for the team by previous Police staff in both previous investigations in 1987/88 and 1999/2000.

The subsequent trial and outcome are a testament to the professionalism and strength of not only the Bush family but witnesses, investigators and the Manukau Crown solicitors’ staff that successfully prosecuted this matter.

The Bush family wish to convey to the public through Police that they are extremely pleased with the outcome of the trial and thankful that those responsible have finally been held to account for what happened so many years ago.

The family wished to acknowledge their friends, current and former Police staff that worked on the investigation and the Manukau Crown Solicitors office for their dedication and compassion shown to the family through what has been an extremely difficult 34 years.

Chris’s widow, Gaye Bush, says “having some closure after all these years brings about a sense of relief and justice for the family and it is now time to move forward and put this painful chapter behind us”.

