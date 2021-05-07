Operation Victoria: Arrests Made Following Serious Assaults

Christchurch Police have today made arrests in relation to three serious assaults in the central city on 21 March.

The three arrests follow a number of early morning search warrants at addresses associated to the King Cobras gang.

The addresses targeted include the gang's 'pad', known as the Snake Pit Boxing Gym, in the Middleton industrial area, which is advertised as a boxing/mixed martial arts gym open to the public.

"The victims of these assaults, outside a Victoria Street bar, were innocent members of the public simply having a good night in town with friends," says Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie.

"One of the victims, a young father, suffered a serious brain injury and will likely have lifelong injuries due to the assault.

"Police would like to thank those brave members of the public who intervened on the night of the assaults and those have come forward with information.

"The central city streets are for all members of the public to use and Police will thoroughly investigate any criminal wrong-doing including organised crime."

The three men arrested this morning will be appearing in the Christchurch District Court today on charges relating to the serious assaults and for participating in an organised criminal group.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Anyone who witnessed the assaults or has information in relation to them is encouraged to call police on 105 and quote file number 210321/2258 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

