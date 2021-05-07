Update - Bulls Traffic Delays - Central
Friday, 7 May 2021, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
After a truck hit a power pole at the intersection of SH1
and SH3 in Bulls at 9.40am this morning, traffic management
is now directing traffic.
An earlier release said that
a detour around the site would be in place, however, workers
have since been able to open one lane.
Motorists are
still advised to expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more