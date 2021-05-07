Police Enquiries Continue At Gloriavale
West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner:
Police and Oranga Tamariki have now concluded four days of interviews at Gloriavale.
A significant number of community members were spoken with in relation to a range of alleged offending, including sexual offences.
Further enquiries are required and as such Police are not in a position to release further details at this time.
However, we can confirm Police are undertaking a comprehensive review of Gloriavale matters.
Police are also working with former community members who have come to us with concerns.