Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand-first Transfer Of Monitoring Functions Wins National Award

Friday, 7 May 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has won a prestigious national award for its transfer of specific water quality monitoring functions to the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board

The award winners were announced at a gala dinner of Taituarā, a national organisation for local government professionals, in Wellington last night.

Waikato Regional Council took the top spot in The Buddle Findlay Award for Bicultural Leadership, which recognises programmes, projects or initiatives that demonstrate outstanding results from working in partnership with Māori.

The council won for transferring summer bathing beach, regional rivers, rainfall and groundwater quality monitoring within the Lake Taupō catchment to the trust board.

It’s the first iwi authority in Aotearoa New Zealand to have functions transferred to them by a council.

The judges commended the council and trust board for their leadership in overcoming the practical barriers to transfers in this way. “It shows the results of out of the box thinking and a huge investment of mutual respect and trust,” the judges said.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said he was “honoured and proud” to receive the award on behalf of councillors, as well as the staff who had worked hard on the project.

“Three years ago, we embarked on a historic journey alongside the trust board to set up a new, innovative approach to resource management.

“The result is a framework that enables iwi to be directly involved in state of the environment monitoring alongside a council, and a first of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This award is a testament to how local and iwi authorities can work together to realise a shared goal of protecting the environment for the benefit of all people.

“For us at Waikato Regional Council, it’s also a symbol of our growing relationship with the trust board, as well as iwi throughout our region, and the importance we attach to these relationships,” Cr Rimmington said.

He urged the council, and every other local authority, to “take what we’ve done and go further. Make bold decisions. Develop future-focused solutions. And share this responsibility with iwi. After all, we are stronger together.”

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board CEO, Shane Heremaia, says the transfer of water quality monitoring functions to Ngāti Tūwharetoa under section 33 of the Resource Management Act was ground-breaking.

“We congratulate the Waikato Regional Council on the recognition of their work around the transferral of water monitoring functions on Lake Taupō to the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board,” Mr Heremaia said.

“The work was pioneering as the first transfer of functions from a council to an iwi authority under section 33 since the Resource Management Act was enacted 30 years ago.

“It’s an important step in the right direction toward effective power-sharing between local government and iwi.”

The LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards are held annually and recognise excellence and innovation in local government management.

Background

The provision to transfer functions to an iwi authority has been an option since the Resource Management Act (RMA) was enacted three decades ago. Section 33 of the RMA enables a local authority to transfer any one or more of its functions, powers or duties under the act to another public authority, except for the power of transfer itself.

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board only collects samples – it does not make decisions – and the data collected in undertaking sampling remains in the ownership of Waikato Regional Council.

The council may choose to revoke the transfer agreement signed last October, following a July decision by councillors, at any time should the conditions in the agreement not be met.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Yesterday’s Big Parliamentary Air Kiss To China

In order to obtain support from the two major parties, Act Party deputy leader Brooke Van Velden twice had to soften the language of her parliamentary motion yesterday condemning China’s persecution of the Uighurs. The key word “genocide” was deleted. Evidently, the kind of resolution passed by a conservative government in the UK proved to be far too tough for a centre-left Labour government and a centre-right National opposition to countenance. Yesterday, the two major parties were united in their fear of retribution from China... More>>

 

Government: Fair Pay Agreements To Improve Pay And Conditions For Essential Workers

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment to implement Fair Pay Agreements which will improve wages and conditions, as well as help support our economic recovery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 