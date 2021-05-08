Whangarei Police Appeal For Witnesses To Assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Whangārei last week to come forward.

At about 6.30am on April 27th a man got out of his vehicle and approached the victim before allegedly assaulting him and attempting to flee with his cell phone.

The cell phone was recovered and the victim was left with serious facial injuries and injuries to the ribs.

Police have since charged a 21-year-old man with multiple offences including robbery, injuring with intent to injure and dangerous driving.

He has since appeared in the Whangārei District Court and has been remanded in custody.

Police understand a witness has recorded the assault on their phone and the footage showed a man who intervened.

Police would like to identify and speak to this person who intervened, who is described aged between 20-30 years, of tall build with a beard, black shorts and work boots, and a black Fila bucket hat.

Police would also like any witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210427/3460.

