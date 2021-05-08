Incident - Auckland City
Saturday, 8 May 2021, 5:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
May 7, 2021
The Auckland Motorway is closed under
the Maioro Road overbridge as Police attend an incident
there.
All westbound lanes are blocked, affecting
traffic looking to enter the Waterview Tunnel.
Please
avoid travel in this area if possible, and use alternate
routes.
