Fatal Crash, Methven
Saturday, 8 May 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a single-vehicle crash east
of Methven this morning.
Police responded following a
report that a car had crashed into a tree at the
intersection of Back Track and Woods Road around
6:15am.
The single occupant of the car has died at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and an
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
underway.
