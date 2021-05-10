Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mangawhai Shared Path Works And Village Intersection Improvements Set To Start Late May 2021

Monday, 10 May 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Construction work for Phase One of the Mangawhai shared path and Village intersection improvements is set to start later this month. The work is largely funded by Waka Kotahi NZTA and the Infrastructure Reference Group (MBIE), with the Council contributing approximately $500,000.

Phase One includes constructing the section of the shared path on Molesworth Drive from ITM down to about 80m past Estuary Drive, as well as two roundabouts at the Insley Street/Moir Street intersection and Molesworth Drive/Moir Street intersection. The work is part of a wider shared path network planned for Mangawhai, improving safety and connectivity between its two centres, and making it easier to travel by foot, bike, or scooter along a part of busy Molesworth Drive.

In the Village, the two roundabouts and adjacent path upgrades improve the safety (both vehicular, cycle and pedestrian) and traffic flow of the current intersections at Insley Street/Moir Street and Molesworth Drive/Moir Street.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Dr Jason Smith is excited to see this much-needed work come to life.

“Mangawhai is by far the fastest growing area in our District, and this work will significantly ease some of the congestion and safety issues that have come with the increase in people and visitors. Improving connectivity for all types of users – those on foot, by scooter and bike, as well as car, is critical for community well-being,” says Mayor Smith, “I’m looking forward to a future riding on this shared path myself.”

As part of the work, Project Manager Tim Manning says the team will have to remove a number of the Norfolk pines on Molesworth Drive.

“The team is working to retain as many of the Norfolk pines wherever possible, and those being kept will be protected by ‘tree bridges’ that involves raising the pathway up above the roots.”

“There are some pines that will have to be removed. Unfortunately a number have been identified as unstable due to damage over the years by private development. There are also some other pines that sit directly in the path route,” says Tim Manning.

The project includes planting a diverse range of native trees and shrubs along the shared path route.

The construction contract has been awarded to United Civil Construction. Traffic management will be in place in both areas, and Phase One is expected to be complete by May 2022.

Detailed design is underway for the next section of the shared path (Phase Two) and construction is planned to start under the next Long-Term Plan (2021-2024), pending funding approval. Phase Two continues from the end of Phase One (80m past Estuary Drive) through to Mangawhai Central and includes a boardwalk running alongside the causeway.

The detailed designs for both the first section of the shared path and the Village intersection improvements are up at www.mangawhaicommunityplan.co.nz now.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

Government: Fair Pay Agreements To Improve Pay And Conditions For Essential Workers

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment to implement Fair Pay Agreements which will improve wages and conditions, as well as help support our economic recovery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 