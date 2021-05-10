Inspirational Young Nelsonians Share Their Stories

Young Nelsonians creating positive change will take centre stage at an event aimed at inspiring others to do the same.

Funded by Nelson City Council and Ara Taiohi, ‘Young and Inspired – Living My Dream’ celebrates the achievements of eight young people. They will share their stories - the circumstances and challenges they have encountered and overcome, and the choices they have made along the way.

The presenters, all under the age of 24, are all either born or raised in the Nelson region.

This year’s speakers include:

- Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, a community campaigner, activist, resource management commissioner and Nelson City Council’s youngest ever councillor

- Sophie Weenink Smith, a 15-year-old working to make a difference through youth activism and positive action, and

- Alexia Bowers, founder of The Little Animal Rescue, and although only 16, has been studying at university level since age 14.

A full list of biographies for all the presenters is available on the Nelson City Presents Facebook page.

Council Group Manager Community Services Andrew White said each presenter had a unique perspective and story to tell.

“These are young people who have identified their passions, what they want to achieve, and gone out and pursued those goals. Their diverse range of stories shows there is no one path to making your dreams come true.”

The event is strictly alcohol, drug and smoke-free and suitable for those aged 14 years and older. A light supper will be provided during intermission.

Young and Inspired is free to attend, however, those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their seat through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/148701810117.

Young and Inspired will be held on Saturday 15 May at the Suter Theatre from 7pm-9.30pm.



© Scoop Media

