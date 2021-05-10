Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upcoming Exhibition To Launch New QTBIPOC Arts Platform

Monday, 10 May 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Ahua Collective

Āhua Collective is a new platform committed to empowering QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black/Indigenous/People of Colour) artists and decolonising our creative future.

Founded by creative director Sonya Milford (She/her), an award winning digital designer, āhua.nz brings together Aotearoa’s QTBIPOC creatives. Spanning from emerging artists to pioneers in their field.

Āhua Collective is committed to creating a safe space for QTBIPOC artists to explore their creativity, culture and identity. “I’m also taking the same journey in finding my sense of belonging.” says Milford. She hopes this kaupapa “will empower our artists and provide opportunities to produce a more accessible creative industry.”

Each month will feature one of the following artists, along with a photoshoot and profile. In 2021, Āhua Collective is showcasing the following 12 talented creatives: Hohua, Sara Moana, Māhia Te Kore, Sam Bailey, Atarangi Anderson, Hazel Xu, Abbey Gamit, Kauri Waihoea, Sarita Das, Taylor Te Atarua, Tommie Love & Marc Conaco.

Āhua Collective is created by QTBIPOC for QTBIPOC. Milford is joined in creative direction by photographer Pati Solomona Tyrell (He/him) (FAFSWAG) and Make Up Artist Tallulah McLean (She/her) (look.bomb).

Sherry Zhang (She/her) is the writer/editor of the platform. She hopes to showcase the mahi, talent and heart of our creatives, “To build conversations across art forms, and delve into the intersectionalities of Queer creative practise.”

Individual profiles will be released each month on Ahua.nz.

Āhua Collective officially launches on the 21st of May, at MERCURY PLAZA GALLERY, 6pm, with exhibitions of work from the collective.

To stay updated, sign up to our mailing list on the website. For more information, visit: @ahuacollective.

This project is made possible with support & funding from Creative NZ.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ahua Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

Government: Fair Pay Agreements To Improve Pay And Conditions For Essential Workers

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment to implement Fair Pay Agreements which will improve wages and conditions, as well as help support our economic recovery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 