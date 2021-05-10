Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hikoi To Manawatū District Council Gains Momentum

Monday, 10 May 2021, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Te Kotui Reo

A packed house of marae, hapū and iwi representatives gathered together in Feilding last night to discuss the recent vote by Manawatu District Council not to establish Māori wards in the region. As a result of the meeting they have collectivised as Te Kōtui Reo and have retracted the gifted name Te Manu Tāiko for the Councils Māori engagement body and relinquished their full cultural support for the Manawatū District Council until further notice.

Guest speaker at the hui Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Ruahine, Ngā Rauru) Co-leader of the Māori Party and previous Deputy Mayor of South Taranaki District Council shared insights of her journey walking beside and challenging local council for equity and recognition of her Iwi as a valuable Te Tiriti Partner. Debbie encouraged Te Kōtui Reo to use the collective as a springboard for change and she reminded the room that “although there are many racist undertones and fear from those not yet open to establishing Māori wards in the District, that people can change their minds – if they choose to”. She adds that “Māori wards is not only a Māori issue, as a local community you have worked together, supported one another and uplifted each other during difficult times, why wouldn’t the broader public support and help you have a voice in Council?”.

Another guest – Previous Mayor of New Plymouth Andrew Judd shared his journey of metamophisis and the impact of working to bring a distinct Māori voice to the Council table. He has delivered over 370 public speeches on this matter and despite the personal changes he has made, he stilll calls himself a recovering racist, to highlight the decision to own his past and his privilege requires courage and daily commitment.

One of the attendees from Aorangi Marae, Ngāti Kauwhata Sir Mason Durie said: “If the meeting showed anything it was that iwi are united in a commitment to improve the social and economic circumstances of our people. We all agreed that in a region such as the Manawatū, a strong Māori voice will be critical, not only for Māori but for everyone within the region”.

A hikoi will take place 9am Tuesday May 11 departing from 139 South Street Feilding to demonstrate solidarity and to present a series of signed letters by local Iwi and Hapū leadership representatives to Mayor Helen Worboys for serious consideration.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Kotui Reo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

Government: Fair Pay Agreements To Improve Pay And Conditions For Essential Workers

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment to implement Fair Pay Agreements which will improve wages and conditions, as well as help support our economic recovery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 