elays Expected Following SH2 Crash, Whakamarama - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending the scene of a two-car
crash at the intersection of SH2 and Youngson
Road.
Police received a report of the crash at
7am.
One person has sustained serious injuries and
another person moderate injuries.
One northbound lane
of SH2 is currently blocked, and motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
