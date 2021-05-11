elays Expected Following SH2 Crash, Whakamarama - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are attending the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of SH2 and Youngson Road.

Police received a report of the crash at 7am.

One person has sustained serious injuries and another person moderate injuries.

One northbound lane of SH2 is currently blocked, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

