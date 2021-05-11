Supreme Court Rejects Sentence Appeal By PTT’s Steven Robertson

The Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a sentence appeal by Steven Robertson of PTT Limited, bringing the matter to a close.

Mr Robertson defrauded 22 victims of approximately $1.5 million and, following a prosecution by the FMA, was sentenced by the High Court in 2019 to six years and eight months’ imprisonment, with a minimum term of three years and four months’ imprisonment. He was convicted of 38 charges under the Crimes Act 1961.

Mr Robertson sought leave to appeal the imposed minimum term of imprisonment in the Supreme Court, having unsuccessfully appealed his sentence in the Court of Appeal last year.

Justices Susan Glazebrook, Mark O’Regan and Ellen France of the Supreme Court rejected the appeal, noting it had “insufficient prospects of success to justify granting leave to appeal.”

Download Supreme Court judgment: Robertson v Q.

See FMA case: PTT Limited, Steven Robertson and related parties

