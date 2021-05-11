Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Wāhi Āwhina Community Space Opens With Blessing

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Te Wāhi Āwhina, a community support space in Manners Street, has officially opened following a dawn blessing this morning (Tuesday 11 May).

Te Wāhi Āwhina is one of the Council’s commitments to The Pōneke Promise – a joint social contract launched in April with Greater Wellington Regional Council, the City’s hospitality industry, retailers, and Police.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says The Pōneke Promise is a combined response to keeping the city safe. “The opening of Te Wāhi Āwhina is one of the Council’s pledges to the Pōneke Promise.

“It’s also an action following on from the release of a Police and Wellington City Council report last September on safety in and around Te Aro Park. Wellingtonians love their city, and everyone should feel accepted, understood, and safe.”

Located next to the Opera House across the road from Te Aro Park, Te Wāhi Āwhina provides an inner-city presence for key social agencies, meaning the City’s vulnerable communities will have easier access to these agencies.

Agencies that will be located at Te Wāhi Āwhina include the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), Downtown Community Ministry (DCB), City Mission, CCDHB, and Metlink. It will also provide a base for city guardians like Māori Wardens and Local Hosts, and a site for Police to utilise too.

Councillor Tamatha Paul, the Council’s City Safety Portfolio Lead, says the perception of the city not being safe is not an issue unique to Wellington.

“We’re not alone. Cities around Aotearoa, and the world, are facing the same challenges of anti-social behaviour and an increase in sexual and physical violence. The Pōneke Promise is our commitment to collectively deliver a safer, more vibrant, and compassionate city.

“But we (partners) can’t do this alone. We need all Wellingtonians to help by committing to do their part in making our city a great place to live, work and play again.”

In addition to the opening of Te Wāhi Āwhina, partners of The Pōneke Promise have committed to a range of initiatives, including;

  • An immediate $95,000 spending increase for Take 10 – to continue to provide a late-night safe zone in Courtenay Place on Friday and Saturday nights.
  • Bringing forward the conversion of street lighting in Courtenay Place to LEDs, which can be altered for brightness, from 2026 to the next financial year.
  • Improving the design and location of the Te Aro Park toilets, including demolition of the toilets at their current site.
  • Reviewing the full range of public transport night services.
  • Proactively monitoring the Alcohol-free Zones in the city and helping educate people about where they can or can’t drink in the City.
  • Introducing a code of conduct for customers and operators in the hospitality sector.
  • Employing a security liaison to work alongside door staff in the hospitality sector.
  • Trialling a parking solution for taxis on Courtenay Place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights to keep patrons, pedestrians and bus passengers safe.

A mural by local Māori artist Ariki Brightwell has been painted on Te Wāhi Āwhina’s back wall. It portrays the history of Te Aro Park, formerly Te Aro Pā, and the awa that passed through this area, Waimapihi Stream, and the idea behind Te Wāhi Āwhina to support the community to connect with services.

Additional art work at the site comes from Council supported Vincent’s Art Workshop.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 