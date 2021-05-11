NZCB Taupo Branch Auctions Local Apprentices’ Work To Raise Money For Cancer Society

Taupo regional competitors - Liam Maniapoto (winner) third from right

For a limited time, there is an opportunity to bid for one of the high quality picnic tables built by local apprentices at last month’s Taupo regional heat of the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society.

NZCB Apprentice Challenge picnic table

The competition saw carpentry apprentices from across the region go head-to-head over eight hours to build the high spec, sturdy picnic tables, perfect for home or bach backyards. Each apprentice was given trade-quality timber and materials to build the tables, which had to follow set design plans and meet minimum safety standards.

NZCB Apprentice Challenge Manager, Nick Matthews, says the local apprentices are delighted their hard work in the competition was now helping to raise money for such an important charity.

“Many of our Member builders and apprentices have benefited directly or indirectly from the work the Cancer Society does to support kiwis who have cancer, and we’re delighted to be supporting them again through the NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM,” says Nick.

In 2019, park benches made during that year’s NZCB Apprentice Challenge were donated directly to regional Cancer Society branches across the country for use at their facilities.

The rectangular picnic tables built by the competitors this year are a classic barbecue style and can comfortably sit four adults, with a bench attached on each long-edge. The tables are made with durable all-weather materials, making them well-suited for any outdoor areas.

“This is a one-off chance to own a really high quality finished product, built by up-and-coming local carpentry talent, and support a great cause. There are only a limited number of tables available across the country so anyone who is keen should get in quick,” says Nick.

The auction is listed on NZCB’s Trade Me page (member search “nzcb1”) or at the following link: https://www.trademe.co.nz/Members/Listings.aspx?member=7866453

