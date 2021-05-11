Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZCB Wairarapa Branch Auctions Local Apprentices’ Work To Raise Money For Cancer Society

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Certified Builders

NZCB Apprentice Challenge Wairarapa regional winner Logan Allan with a picnic table

For a limited time, there is an opportunity to bid for one of the high quality picnic tables built by local apprentices at last month’s Wairarapa regional heat of the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society.

The competition saw carpentry apprentices from across the region go head-to-head over eight hours to build the high spec, sturdy picnic tables, perfect for home or bach backyards. Each apprentice was given trade-quality timber and materials to build the tables, which had to follow set design plans and meet minimum safety standards.

NZCB Apprentice Challenge Manager, Nick Matthews, says the local apprentices are delighted their hard work in the competition was now helping to raise money for such an important charity.

“Many of our Member builders and apprentices have benefited directly or indirectly from the work the Cancer Society does to support kiwis who have cancer, and we’re delighted to be supporting them again through the NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM,” says Nick.

In 2019, park benches made during that year’s NZCB Apprentice Challenge were donated directly to regional Cancer Society branches across the country for use at their facilities.

The rectangular picnic tables built by the competitors this year are a classic barbecue style and can comfortably sit four adults, with a bench attached on each long-edge. The tables are made with durable all-weather materials, making them well-suited for any outdoor areas.

“This is a one-off chance to own a really high quality finished product, built by up-and-coming local carpentry talent, and support a great cause. There are only a limited number of tables available across the country so anyone who is keen should get in quick,” says Nick.

The auction is listed on NZCB’s Trade Me page (member search “nzcb1”) or at the following link: https://www.trademe.co.nz/Members/Listings.aspx?member=7866453

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Certified Builders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 