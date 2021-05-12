Whakatū Nelson’s Welcome Cloak Artwork Unveiled In Naming Ceremony

Whakatū Nelson’s Welcome Cloak artwork has been formally blessed by iwi in a naming ceremony held at its new home in the entrance of Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows Centre.

Te Ahu Rei, Councillor Trudie Brand, Mayor Rachel Reese, Samara Davis, Councillor Yvonne Bowater, Melanie McGregor, Julie Catchpole, Tom Ransom and Luke Katu.



The name ‘Te Korowai Aroha’ gifted by local iwi, holds significance as the taonga itself is made up of gold ‘feathers’ symbolic of a traditional korowai. The placement of the taonga complements the Centre’s name Pūtangitangi, which was also gifted by local iwi and makes reference to the traditional site of the Centre, being home to wetland birds and particularly the Pūtangitangi also known as the paradise shelduck.

Council kaumātua and iwi representatives Melanie McGregor and Luke Katu led the ceremony proceedings at the blessing, which took place on Saturday 8 May.

Ngāti Tama representative Te Ahu Rei shared the significance of the artwork’s new name.

“Te Korowai Aroha symbolises the extension of manaakitanga, compassion and community spirit. It represents inclusiveness and hospitality and conveys a warm welcome and sense of belonging to visitors of Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows Centre and to the wider region.”

Mayor Rachel Reese acknowledged the process it had taken to find a permanent home for Te Korowai Aroha and the strength of the renewed collaboration with iwi through Pou Ahurea - Cultural Managers, who provided guidance on the rehousing of the taonga. Mayor Reese acknowledged the hard work of key partners including iwi, artist Adi Tait, Council’s Art Selection Panel and the Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows Centre management.

“I believe this artwork situated where it is now, represents the value of humility, cooperation and collaboration. Now we have a permanent home for this important artwork, I hope many locals and visitors can enjoy its position here for many years to come.”

Councillors Trudie Brand and Yvonne Bowater showed their support at the ceremony alongside representatives from the Art Selection Panel and wider community.

