Porirua Gets Down To Business

The bright future of business in Porirua will be celebrated throughout June, with a series of events to support, inspire and grow local business.

Porirua Business Month will feature six free events covering wide ranging aspects of business.

A highlight will be the Growth Forum on 16 June, with speakers including Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Whittaker’s CEO James Ardern, Ngāti Toa CEO Helmut Modlik, Brad Olsen from Infometrics and Darron Charity, the director of Porirua Adventure Park.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is sure the forum will offer some fantastic insights.

"Speakers will focus on opportunities that come with doing business in Porirua, examine how we can thrive in a rapidly changing regional and national economy, and showcase some exciting new developments planned for the city."

The forum was just one of a diverse programme of events, designed to support businesses, Mayor Baker says.

"Local businesses are the lifeblood of any community, so Porirua Business Month is about supporting and celebrating existing businesses, as well as encouraging new ones."

Porirua Business Month is a Council initiative, supported by the Porirua Chamber of Commerce. For more details on all events visit poriruacity.govt.nz/businessmonth.

Events (all free):

3 June - Māori and Pacific in Business, 6-8pm, Whitireia Library

A chance to network and hear inspirational stories from Porirua’s Māori and Pacific business community.

10 June - Social Media Made Simple, 5.30-7pm, Te Rauparaha Arena

Interactive panel discussion with the women behind Be + Humble, Layplan and Wellington LIVE businesses about how they’ve grown their successful brands across social media platforms.

12 June - Love Local Porirua Expo, 10am-4pm, Te Rauparaha Arena

Last year’s expo was a hit so we’re doing it again - a showcase of what our Love Local businesses have to offer.

16 June - Growth Forum, 8.30am-12pm, Te Rauparaha Arena

A range of speakers, as described earlier.

23 June - Business After 5, 5.30-7.30pm, Supply Room Mana

Hosted by Porirua Chamber of Commerce, with guest speaker Joe Davis, CEO of Nanogirl Labs and co-author of the book Silver Linings: Kiwi Success Stories in the Time of Covid.

29 June - Young Employee and Small Business Awards, 5.45-8pm, invitation only

Awards celebrating the success of our young people and small businesses in Porirua City.

