Noa’ia Everybody, Rotuman Pacific Language Week Is Here!

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

This year’s theme for the Rotuman Language Week is Tutur häk ne måür lelei - which refers to the four pillars of life and wellbeing (spiritual, physical, psychological, and social) and it acknowledges and celebrates the strength and resilience of our Pacific communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first of the nine Pacific Language Week celebrations for 2021 and as always, it started with a formal flag raising in Porirua, which members of the Rotuman community, the Mayor and elected members attended.

"Across the Porirua community, we embrace learning from, and celebrating, the awesome diversity of languages and cultures that thrive here - and the Pacific Language Weeks is a great way to do just that," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

During the Pacific Language Weeks there are several community-led activities that celebrate the languages and customs of the Pacific nations of Rotuma, Samoa, Kiribati, Cook Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Fiji, Niue and Tokelau.

Pacific people make up 26.6 per cent of Porirua’s population, which makes it one of the most culturally diverse regions in New Zealand.

"We are greatly enriched in Porirua by our diversity, and it’s important everyone feels welcome and valued here. We think these weeks are an important way to achieve this," Mayor Baker says.

The Pacific Language Week dates for 2021 are:

Rotuma: 9 May - 15 May

Samoa: 30 May - 5 June

Kiribati: 11 July - 17 July

Cook Islands: 1 - 7 August

Tonga: 5 - 11 September

Tuvalu: 26 September - 2 October

Fijian: 3 - 9 October

Niue: 17 - 23 October

Tokelau: 24 - 30 October

Note that Māori Language Week starts 13 September.

