Techweek 2021 Is Back In Taranaki

New Zealand’s technology and innovation event Techweek 2021 returns to Taranaki for its fourth year from 22 - 30 May, with a dozen events on offer showcasing and celebrating Taranaki and Aotearoa innovations.

An annual nationwide festival of innovation, Techweek is a platform for people to meet, share ideas and create connections to enhance our future world. Techweek Taranaki 2021 is curated by Venture Taranaki, the region’s economic development agency.

"Right around Taranaki Maunga you will find innovative and entrepreneurially spirited people." says Michelle Jordan, Venture Taranaki General Manager Enterprise.

"Techweek gives them the opportunity to connect and collaborate, as well as providing the Taranaki community with the chance to engage with tech and innovation. With Aotearoa’s technology and innovation sectors rapidly growing Techweek is a chance to raise the sector’s profile while inspiring the community, enterprises, and tech-lovers with the range of events on offer."

"With a diverse mix of events there’s something for everyone in the programme; you can learn how to build a 3D model, hear from experts talking about all things digital, and new technologies that could help boost your business. Other events have a focus on food and fibre possibilities, how we can use tech to protect our environment, and hands-on hydrogen demonstrations."

New to Techweek Taranaki 2021 is the Techweek Hub located at DoBox in New Plymouth’s Quarterbank. This Hub will house virtual and live events with technology available for people to engage with and try out. Visitors to the Techweek Hub will also be able to talk to the Venture Taranaki team and others about R&D, digital boost, AI, the raising of capital, and the role of technology in our community.

"We’re delighted to bring Techweek Taranaki to the region again. Technology is an integral part of our lives and our economy, and Techweek is one way to connect our community with some very cool technology, individuals and organisations. We encourage everyone to explore the events on offer and register through the Techweek website so they don’t miss out," continues Michelle.

Venture Taranaki is a connector and curator, and proud to facilitate Techweek 2021 in Taranaki, supporting and sharing the stories, innovations and entrepreneurial spirit of the region.

Appendix:

In addition to a packed programme of national events, events located in Taranaki include:

- Scratch Coding and 3D Printing Course (FREE) Come and learn basic Scratch coding to build a 3D model.

VENUE: Libraries around North Taranaki - check out https://pukeariki.com/ for times and locations

DATE/TIME: Monday 24th to Friday 28th May

Limited spaces available bookings essential.

- Teaching Tech by Leveraging Technology (FREE)

Do we need to re-think how we teach tech? Find out more about education and the role of tech from Taranaki's technology training academy.

VENUE: DoBox, 91 Devon Street West, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Monday 24th May 4.30-5.30pm

Limited spaces available bookings essential.

- Senior Tech (FREE)

Join us for an opportunity to hear from experts, get hands-on tips and ask questions about online banking, safety and general digital literacy.

VENUE: St James’ Church, 24 Lawry Street, Moturoa, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Tuesday 25th May 10.30am - 12pm

- A Taste of Tomorrow: Next Generation Food & Farming

Think the food and fibre industry is all about grass and cows? Prepare to have your mind opened and your students excited about the possibilities and career pathways in the agritech sector. - Event for Secondary Schools only (not open to public).

VENUE: New Plymouth Boys High School, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Tuesday 25th May 1.30-3pm

- Digitisation and Performance: An Interactive Workshop (FREE)

Understand where you are in your business, where you want to be, and plan for the realisation of goals with innovation, digital tools and methodologies.

VENUE: DoBox, 91 Devon Street West, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Wednesday 26th May 5.30 - 7.30pm

Limited spaces available bookings essential.

- Tech for Environmental Sustainability in Taranaki (KOHA)

Come and learn how local community projects from Taranaki are using tech to protect our environment. VENUE: Puke Ariki Foyer, 1 Ariki Street, NP

DATE/TIME: Wednesday 26th May 5.00 - 7.00pm

Registration essential

- How Taranaki Businesses are using Technology to Grow (FREE)

Join a panel discussion and learn ideas on how business owners use a variety of technology solutions to help grow and scale their business.

VENUE: DoBox, 91 Devon Street West, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Thursday 27th May 12-1.30pm

Limited spaces available bookings essential.

- Fantastic Tech People and Where to Find Them (FREE)

Find out more about the exciting possibilities to grow and match New Zealand’s tech talent with opportunities in Taranaki.

VENUE: DoBox, 91 Devon Street West, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Friday 28th May 12.30-1.30pm

Limited spaces available bookings essential.

- Small Business Essentials

Want to learn about new technologies to boost your business? WITT can help! Drop in to attend one or all of their interactive sessions.

VENUE: WITT New Plymouth Campus, B101, 20 Bell Street, New Plymouth

DATE/TIME: Friday 28th May 1 - 5pm

No registration required

- Clean Tech: Touch the Future

Heard about hydrogen and other exciting transition technologies? Want to know what it’s all about? Drop in to see the experts from GNS Science, watch some cool hands-on hydrogen demonstrations and get all your questions answered!

VENUE: Novotel New Plymouth Taranaki

DATE/TIME: Friday 28th May 2pm -5pm

No registration required.

- Technology Challenges for Aotearoa’s Zero Carbon Future

Join us for an interactive discussion about new technology to explore NZ's energy future with a panel of scientists, engineers and industry leaders.

VENUE: Novotel New Plymouth Taranaki

DATE/TIME: Friday 28th May May 6pm - 8pm

Registration essential.

- Techweek TV in Taranaki Libraries

Catch Techweek TV around the maunga - a series of live, online video sessions broadcast on the Techweek website and streamed on TVs at Stratford District Library and Hāwera Library.

VENUE: Stratford District Library, Hāwera Library

DATE/TIME: Monday 24th to Friday 28th May 9am - 4pm

No registration required.

For more details and to register for these events head to: https://techweek.co.nz/whats-on/

