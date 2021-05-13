Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand At The Tipping Point For Climate Change Action – Bell Gully

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 5:42 am
Press Release: Bell Gully

The steady diet of climate-related regulation put in place since the 2019 passing of the Zero Carbon Act has started New Zealand on its vital shift toward a lower-carbon economy, according to a report from law firm Bell Gully.

But while it is clear the transition has now begun, upcoming changes look set to prove the tipping point for serious action.

Simon Watt, the partner who leads Bell Gully’s climate change practice, said together the introduction of mandatory financial reporting on climate-related risks and the Climate Change Commission’s recommended emissions budgets will catalyse business adaptation and spur transition action. Proposed changes to resource management laws, which will involve legislation to address managed retreat and climate adaptation, would also drive change.

Transition action is now urgently needed, he said. “Our response to climate change is the defining issue for this and future generations,” he said. “Global emissions are still high, and there is a significant lag before the effects of today’s emissions levels are felt. Delay in moving to a low-carbon economy will just mean greater cost – both financial and environmental - later.”

The Big Picture: Climate Change – what lies ahead in 2021 outlines the forces driving action both domestically and internationally, from the multitude of countries that have outlined significant climate targets and plans to decarbonise their economies in the past year, to a wave of climate-related litigation and a shift toward sustainable investment.

“We are already seeing businesses and local government bodies engage with their own climate-related risks and expect 2021 to be a year in which many develop plans to address adaptation and action,” he said. “The framework for the transition is emerging and the response to that should now be under way,”

The Big Picture: Climate Change – what lies ahead in 2021 can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bell Gully on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Compelling Case For Meatless Meat

Talk about living in a bubble. As vegetarianism and veganism become normalised – there are more options on restaurant menus! - it can be easy to think that the whole world is gradually giving up on meat. Alas, the reverse is true. Americans for instance consumed 100 kilograms of meat and poultry in 2018, up from 75 kilograms in 1960, according to the US Department of Agriculture figures... More>>


 
 

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 