TREEmendous 2021 In Store For Five Kiwi Schools

The winning schools for a TREEmendous Education Programme for 2021 have been selected. Five schools from around the country have won an environmental project for their school as part of the TREEmendous Education Programme, an initiative from the Mazda Foundation.

Wainui Beach School

The five schools – Whanganui Intermediate, Wainui Beach School in Gisborne, Karetu School in Northland, Waitara East in Taranaki and Riverina in Auckland – will each receive a visit from Mazda ambassadors Ruud - the Bugman - Kleinpaste and Shark Scientist, Dr Riley Elliott who will talk to the whole school on sustainability and the importance of looking after our environment.

Additionally, Ruud Kleinpaste will also help the school develop their chosen environmental project further and help teachers identify ways to incorporate the environment as an immersive part of the curriculum.

Each school also receives $1,000 to go towards their environmental project, plus 200 native trees from Trees That Count for the school grounds.

David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda New Zealand and Chairman of the Mazda Foundation is delighted that the TREEmendous Education Programme is continuing the fantastic work the initial Treemendous project undertook in schools around New Zealand for over 10 years.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the work the schools will be doing with Ruud and Riley.”

The TREEmendous team - Ruud Kleinpaste and Dr Riley Elliott, will visit all five schools in 2021 to engage with the students and inspire them to become Eco-Warriors.

Applications are open for Primary and Intermediate Schools to apply for a TREEmendous Education Programme for 2022.

Please visit: http://treemendous.org.nz/ for more information or to enter.

