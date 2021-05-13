128 Submissions Received On Long Term Plan

Marlborough District Council received 128 public submissions on its 2021-31 Long Term Plan (LTP) Consultation Document. The submission period closed on Monday 10 May.

Mayor John Leggett warmly welcomed the public’s input.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone so I’m pleased that people have found the time to tell us what they think about our Long Term Plan. Marlburians are passionate - 82 submitters want to speak to us in person at the hearings from 1 to 3 June.”

The Consultation Document explains the Council’s key priorities and sets out its proposed major projects and levels of service over the next 10 years, and the impact on rates and debt levels. It proposes increased investment in infrastructure and economic development, the environment and in sports and community facilities. It also contains details on a number of proposals including:

Creating a Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve

Council’s role in housing

Whether to continue with one hour free parking in Blenheim and Picton (but with an indicative 50% increase in parking fees after one hour and an average rating impact of $9.33 per rateable property for 2021-2022)

The adoption of a draft Infrastructure Strategy, draft Financial Strategy and an updated Development Contributions Policy.

“The Council values the public’s input very much. It brings ideas and initiatives to our attention and helps us fine tune our own plans.”

The public submissions can be viewed at https://data.marlborough.govt.nz/LTPSubmissions2021

“This year’s proposed rates increase of 5.73%, while larger than usual, is an extra three dollars a week for the average Marlborough household.”

“Some submitters have requested funding for their proposal. The Council will have to carefully weigh up these requests as they have the potential to further increase rates. As always we have to balance the aspirations of the community with the available funding.”

“No doubt there will be robust discussion around the Council table at our deliberations on 8 June.”

The LTP will be adopted on 30 June with new rates effective from 1 July.

The Consultation Document is available at www.marlborough.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

