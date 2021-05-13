Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

128 Submissions Received On Long Term Plan

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 11:44 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council received 128 public submissions on its 2021-31 Long Term Plan (LTP) Consultation Document. The submission period closed on Monday 10 May.

Mayor John Leggett warmly welcomed the public’s input.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone so I’m pleased that people have found the time to tell us what they think about our Long Term Plan. Marlburians are passionate - 82 submitters want to speak to us in person at the hearings from 1 to 3 June.”

The Consultation Document explains the Council’s key priorities and sets out its proposed major projects and levels of service over the next 10 years, and the impact on rates and debt levels. It proposes increased investment in infrastructure and economic development, the environment and in sports and community facilities. It also contains details on a number of proposals including:

  • Creating a Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve
  • Council’s role in housing
  • Whether to continue with one hour free parking in Blenheim and Picton (but with an indicative 50% increase in parking fees after one hour and an average rating impact of $9.33 per rateable property for 2021-2022)
  • The adoption of a draft Infrastructure Strategy, draft Financial Strategy and an updated Development Contributions Policy.

“The Council values the public’s input very much. It brings ideas and initiatives to our attention and helps us fine tune our own plans.”

The public submissions can be viewed at https://data.marlborough.govt.nz/LTPSubmissions2021

“This year’s proposed rates increase of 5.73%, while larger than usual, is an extra three dollars a week for the average Marlborough household.”

“Some submitters have requested funding for their proposal. The Council will have to carefully weigh up these requests as they have the potential to further increase rates. As always we have to balance the aspirations of the community with the available funding.”

“No doubt there will be robust discussion around the Council table at our deliberations on 8 June.”

The LTP will be adopted on 30 June with new rates effective from 1 July.

The Consultation Document is available at www.marlborough.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Compelling Case For Meatless Meat

Talk about living in a bubble. As vegetarianism and veganism become normalised – there are more options on restaurant menus! - it can be easy to think that the whole world is gradually giving up on meat. Alas, the reverse is true. Americans for instance consumed 100 kilograms of meat and poultry in 2018, up from 75 kilograms in 1960, according to the US Department of Agriculture figures... More>>


 
 

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 