Students Fuelled By Homegrown Highlanders

Lucky Tahuna Normal Intermediate school students had the chance to start their day having breakfast with selected members of the Highlanders!

Around 50 lucky students enjoyed a bowl of premium homegrown oats and a chat with their heroes, thanks to Harraways.

The Highlanders organisation and the players themselves are extremely excited in giving back to the community’s future by getting involved in such events with local schools. Since an earlier visit to Green Island School in March, the team has been wanting to do it again.

“We feel very privileged to have a sponsor like Harraways who are pro-active in creating these types of events in our region. These kids are our future so it is important for us to provide inspiration and encouragement where we can”, says Katie Smith, Highlanders Head of Sponsor Relations.

Highlanders attending the Tahuna Normal Intermediate school breakfast thisd Thursday included:

Nehe Milner-Skudder

Josh Dickson

Billy Harmon

Kayne Hammington

Jona Nareki

Harraways and The Highlanders are working together to make sure school children are educated on healthy eating, especially the benefits of a nutritious start to the day with homegrown, premium quality oats!

© Scoop Media

