Sign Of The Times?

Someone’s liking for miniature road signs is an expensive habit funded by Marlborough’s ratepayers.

Nine signs at a favourite Marlborough playground, the Oliver Park bike riding track, designed for children’s learning were removed recently leaving local users frustrated. Signs have been stolen before but not in this quantity. This time seven ‘Give Way’ and two ‘Stop’ signs have been taken.

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Officer Robert Hutchinson said it may have been premeditated. “Tools would have been needed to remove the clamps on the poles and then remove the clamps from the signs. Whoever is responsible left the clamps in a nice pile behind,” he said.

As they are smaller than a normal road sign, the signs may be decorating someone’s bedroom or garage.

“At $247 to replace each one, plus installation costs, this is someone’s expensive habit that local ratepayers should not have to fund. It’s a shame for the local children who regularly use the riding track,” said Robert.

If anyone has any information about the signs please contact the Council on 03 520 7400. The matter has been reported to the Blenheim Police.

© Scoop Media

