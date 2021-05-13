Regional Councillors Concerned About Potential Risks Associated With Carbon Forests

Otago Regional Councillors have resolved to lobby central government regarding concerns about the potential hazards and risks to the environment associated with carbon forests.

Following concerns raised by the public, and a site visit, Councillors and iwi representatives on the Strategy and Planning Committee discussed tree planting for carbon sequestration (carbon forests) during a meeting yesterday.

“Unlike plantation forestry, carbon forests are planted and left in perpetuity,” Councillor Kevin Malcolm said. “As forestry for carbon sequestration is currently a permitted activity in the Otago region, there’s not the same level of maintenance and hazard management expected for forests planted for harvest. This can lead to pest problems, depleted river flow in water-short catchments, and increased fuel loads for bush fires. National policy has created unintended consequences that will have potentially dire environmental consequences.”

“Both Regional and Territorial Authorities need central government support to urgently resolve these issues. Locally, we have a particular concern about activities in the Kakanui catchment and in the Waitaki district”