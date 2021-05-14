Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand's Most Beautiful Large City, Not Without Effort

Friday, 14 May 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Donny Park in Chartwell recently played host to the first Keep Hamilton Beautiful Clean Up event for 2021 where 38 Hamiltonians got together to do their part to help clean up our city.

The event was organised by Anna Petchell, who is heading the newly created Hamilton branch of Keep New Zealand Beautiful. Petchell, a career transition coach, may be known to some for her voluntary efforts picking up rubbish around Hamilton since her return from life abroad.

“I’ve spent a fair bit of time overseas, working in the yachting industry on boats and in ports. It’s there where I began picking up rubbish to help make a difference in countries that I believed were worse off than New Zealand, well at least that’s what I thought.”

On her return to New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic, Petchell quickly realised that New Zealand wasn’t any better. That’s when she began picking up rubbish around the streets of Hamilton with support from Hamilton City Council which assisted by disposing of rubbish free of charge.

Reflecting on what was the first of several planned clean up events, Petchell was really impressed with the turnout on the day and the progress made.
Groups of friends, families and even those who came by themselves, all banded together like they had known each other for years tramping around the park picking up rubbish.

“Every small bit counts towards making this world a cleaner place – that was really clear to see with so many awesome people showing up to pick up rubbish in their own time. What’s maybe not so impressive is the amount of rubbish we pulled out of the park.”

In 90 minutes, 1250kgs of rubbish was recovered from the pathways, gullies, and green areas of the park and thrown into a 9m2 skip donated by Purposefill Skips.

“Carting the rubbish up the path to the skip was made easier by the 16 trolleys found littered throughout the park,” said Petchell.

Along with shopping trolleys and general waste, the team picked up items of clothing, bedding, camping equipment, plastic zip-lock bags, metal poles and used tyres – all things that could have been reused.

The team weren’t thrown in unarmed, nor did they go home empty handed. Vison Complete Earthworks donated gloves and rubbish pickers to keep our Hamiltonians clean and safe, and Sunny Nelson Ice Creams donated 50 ice creams as a small gesture for all the hard work.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate thanked those involved.

“Our green spaces are really important to people in our city and one of the reasons we won New Zealand’s Most Beautiful Large City Award last year. We can all play our part in keeping them free of rubbish,” she said.

This year’s New Zealand’s Most Beautiful City Awards will be held in Auckland on Thursday 28 October 2021.

If you’re interested in future clean up events, go to Keep New Zealand Beautiful Hamilton’s Facebook page to see when and where the next event will take place.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws

If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>

 

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 