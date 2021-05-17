Wine Fundraiser To Fund Experts Opposing Watercare Huia Water Treatment Plant In Titirangi

The Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers Association are running a wine fundraiser with the Booster Wine Group to raise money to pay for the many expert witnesses we used at the recent 3 day hearing to oppose the Watercare Huia Water Treatment Plant being placed in Titirangi, in the Waitakere Ranges Heritage Area.

Our case was very successful and resulted in the Council's experts changing their minds and recommending to the Independent Commissioners that they decline the consents. We won't know their decision until the end of May.

We need your help to cover the costs of our expert witnesses - please contact Mels at melsbarton@gmail.com or reply to this email for further details and to place an order.

$40 per case will go to the Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc. You can order just one or two bottles, or a whole case - every little helps!

We have discounted Sav Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Syrah, Cabernet Franc/Merlot and Pinot Noir for $11-$16.

Mels has order forms and info on the Wine Selections - please email her if you're keen and she'll send you the order form.

Thanks in advance for your support.

Final date for ordering and payment is Tuesday 8th June.

