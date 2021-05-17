Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let's Talk Transport: Hutt City Council Invites Community Feedback On Transport Experience Across Lower Hutt

Monday, 17 May 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council invites the community to take part in a survey that will inform the future of transport in Lower Hutt, and guide decision making in the years ahead.

The survey is part of the council’s work to develop an integrated transport strategy, which will set out a vision and roadmap for the future of Lower Hutt’s transport network. The survey asks people to provide information on their experience while travelling around Lower Hutt - prompts them to give feedback on what’s working well and what could be done better.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the integrated transport strategy is a critical and foundational piece of work for Lower Hutt - as it will support better and more cohesive decision making for transport infrastructure.

"People across our city know that it is getting harder to get around. Daily travel like going to work, or doing the school run are taking longer as our city’s infrastructure struggles to cope with significant population growth," Campbell Barry says.

"The integrated transport strategy is about looking at what our city needs for the future, and setting a direction that will more effectively bring all parts of our transport network together. This will mean we get the most from our investment in roads, public transport, and active transport options."

Mayor Barry says the integrated transport strategy will only be as good as the public engagement that will inform its development, and encourages everyone to complete the survey.

"Completing the transport survey will ensure people’s day-to-day experiences are at the heart of this strategy. We want to know what’s working well, and what could be done differently. People across our city have local knowledge which will ensure this work is successful."

Director Economy and Development, Kara Puketapu-Dentice says the development of the integrated transport strategy is an opportunity for the council to think and do things differently.

"We know our local population is growing, and that travel is becoming harder for many people across the city. This is a chance for us to look to the future, and understand what might be needed for us to address some of these issues," Kara says.

"For the council this is a chance for us to understand the places and journeys that matter to people now and in the future so it can be reflected in our work."

The transport survey will be open to the community from Monday 17 May to Friday 4 June 2021.

To complete the survey visit: hutt.city/talktransport

