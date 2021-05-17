Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northwest Blenheim Sewer Upgrade On Target

Monday, 17 May 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Eight months into the 18-month long northwest Blenheim sewer upgrade, work is progressing well, thanks to great support from the community.

Contractors Schick Civil Construction have finished work in Fulton Street, where a 255m new gravity main has been installed through to Colemans Road. Council Projects Engineer Mark Power said the residents of Fulton Street had been “amazing” through the process and deserved a big thank you.

“The contractors had to contend with groundwater throughout the work on this section which caused delays so we really appreciated the residents’ patience,” he said.

Just down the road, work is well underway on the second largest of the new pump stations in McLauchlan Street. The first stage of this involved sheet piling around the excavated area to create a safe operating space before construction of the new pump station began.

“This is noisy work and we appreciate the understanding of residents nearby. It is critical this preliminary work is done to ensure our contractors can operate in a safe environment,” said Mark.

A glass reinforced plastic chamber has now been installed on a concrete pad in place of the old-style ‘wet well’ which dates back to 1963. The new pump station will be designed for a 100 year lifespan.

“Structurally the old pump station was fine but capacity-wise it was around half what it needed to be. When it was put in, most of the sections in the area were a quarter acre – now the disposal requirements are double and housing has expanded to the northwest hence the need for more capacity,” said Mark.

In Hutcheson Street, the Schick team are already working on a gravity pipeline which runs from Budge Street to Lansdowne Road. They will be on-site for three to four months for this part of the project to replace leaking pipes and future proof the system for further growth.

Council’s Assets & Services Manager Richard Coningham said the $13.7m project would provide for future residential growth of 700 homes.

“Marlborough has enjoyed steady growth over the past decade. While the Council has zoned extensive land areas, infrastructure upgrades like this one are required to meet demand and satisfy the growing need for housing,” he said. “This project will increase our sewer and pump station capacities, reduce the effects of inflow and infiltration on the sewer network, and also reduce the frequency of overflows,” said Richard.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 