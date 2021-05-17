Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reducing The Region’s Plastic Waste – One Tag At A Time

Monday, 17 May 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Plastic dog tags are set to become a thing of the past in Wellington City and Lower Hutt, following the introduction of the One Tag for this year’s dog registrations.

The One Tag is a metal tag designed to last a dog’s lifetime. Dog owners will still need to pay their annual registration fees, but they can keep using the same tag as long as they live in their Council’s jurisdiction.

Wellington City Mayor Andy Foster says the One Tag initiative is being introduced by Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council and Selwyn District Council, with the aim of reducing the amount of plastic waste going to the region’s landfills.

“In the last five years alone we’ve issued around 60,000 plastic dog tags in Wellington City, and given there are currently around 14,000 dogs registered in the Capital and that number is continually increasing, the switch to the One Tag will make a big difference over time.”

Chair of the Hutt City Council Infrastructure and Regulatory Committee Deborah Hislop adds that Hutt City Council is seeing an increasing number of complaints from customers about them sending them a piece of plastic each year which can’t be recycled.

“Environmental sustainability is really important to our community, so our systems and processes need to reflect that. We’re increasingly moving towards online transactions, so once the One Tags have been sent out this year, we’ll be creating less paper waste too.”

The One Tag is lightweight yet durable and comes in two sizes – 25mm for small dogs and 35mm for larger dogs. Wellington City Council tags are yellow, while Hutt City Council tags are blue. The back of the tag is blank so owners can get it engraved with their dog’s name or their contact details if they wish.

Under the Dog Control Act 1996, all dogs are legally required to be registered by the age of three months. Registration is due by 1 July of each year (31 July in Lower Hutt), and owners of unregistered dogs may be charged an infringement fee of $300.

Animal Control Officers can access registration records remotely when they are out on patrol to check whether a dog is currently registered. All dogs registered after 1 July 2006, except working dogs, need to be microchipped too.

More information on the One Tag can be found at: www.wellington.govt.nz/onetag or www.huttcity.govt.nz/Services/Animals/owning-a-dog

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 