$2.2 Million Washdyke Water Upgrade Underway

Monday, 17 May 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Major work to increase water capacity for industry in Washdyke is now underway.

Work has begun on the first section of the Washdyke Water Network Improvement Scheme, a 2.2 million project co-funded as part of the Government Three water Stimulus package.

This project will install a new trunk water main along Washdyke Flat Road, Kellands Hill Road, and along Pages Road and Mountain View Road to the intersection with Wai-iti Road.

The first phase of this project is concentrated on Washdyke Flat Road and Kelland Hill Road. Rooneys Earthmoving Ltd. are now undertaking the excavation and pipe laying, supported by Poly Pipe Services NZ Ltd.

This significant upgrade to the water network is worth $2.2 million and is co-funded through the $6.86 million Government Three Water Stimulus Package.

Ashley Harper, Timaru District Council Stimulus Package Manager said that this project was one of the major investments coming out of the Government Stimulus funding.

“While this work has been planned for, some time, the stimulus funding allowed us to bring the project forward 12 months.”

“This phase of the investment builds further resilience into the water network by providing an additional trunk watermain from the urban water network to meet current and future demand in Washdyke”

“The large 500mm diameter polyethelyne pipe is welded together into 125 metre long sections or ‘strings’. The pipe is an incredibly durable piece of infrastructure and is expected to last at least 100 years.”

“The pipeline also increases the hydraulic capacity for the consumers in the Washdyke Industrial Area, creating the opportunity to support future growth in the area”

Work on phase 1 is expected to be completed in November of this year.

This is one of 14 physical work projects that have been designated some funding through the Government Three Waters stimulus package. Timaru District Council received this funding after agreeing to contribute information and share expertise as part of the initial phase in the Government’s Three Water Reform.

The reforms are considering how drinking water, waste water, and Stormwater should be delivered. The purpose is to ensure that all New Zealanders have safe, efficient, resilient and sustainable three water services.

For more information about the other projects being undertaken through the Three Waters Stimulus package, visit www.timaru.govt.nz/project-updates

