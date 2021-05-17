Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bay Newcomers Supercharge Volunteer Workforce

Monday, 17 May 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: Volunteering Bay of Plenty

An influx of newcomers to the Bay of Plenty[1] bring good news for local charities struggling to recruit and retain volunteers says Volunteering Bay of Plenty CEO, Vanessa Lister.

Volunteering Bay of Plenty, our region’s peak body for the volunteering sector will this week launch a new volunteer management platform, Be Collective, to harness the goodwill of our region’s newest arrivals and direct it where it is most needed.

“There are a lot of new people to town – and many of them are working remotely, not necessarily having immediate opportunities to connect to community,” Vanessa Lister says.

“By partnering with Be Collective we are starting a deliberate outreach programme to meet and greet newcomers, to inspire the next generation of young volunteers and to better recognise and reward our region’s most loyal volunteers.”

From today, anyone in the Bay can list or look up volunteer opportunities or roles at the Volunteering Bay of Plenty website.

Be Collective New Zealand Director Chris Hooper, whose team is already working with organisations who engage Volunteers in Rotorua, Nelson and Wairarapa, says Be Collective smartens up community organising, bringing volunteering into the digital age.

“We see ourselves as a community organisation with a technology solution,” Chris Hooper says.

“As a society we’ve never been more digitally connected but people continue to feel isolated. Be Collective is here to turn that around.

“By making it easier to connect to real-life opportunities online we ensure charities, corporates and individuals are empowered to collectively tackle persistent problems in the sector like burnout and a dwindling pool of volunteers.”

Vanessa Lister says Be Collective is the key to getting a new generation of volunteers, as well as remote workers, engaged in community; “Be Collective connects with people where they are. It makes it easier to give small amounts of time, and most importantly gives back to those volunteers who turn up time and time again for the causes they care about.

“Our Volunteers favourite feature is the free Social CV which tallies up time spent and gives Volunteers verified testimonials that can help with job applications.

“We urge anyone with a pocket of time to jump online and look at the local opportunities listed for the Bay.” Vanessa Lister said.

